Signal received about bomb planted in house of first president of Armenia

18 July 2022 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The police received a signal about a bomb planted in the house of the first president of Armenia, Levon Ter-Petrosyan. The information was confirmed by the press secretary of the ex-president Arman Musinyan, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

Police officers, sappers and cynologists arrived at the scene, Ter-Petrosyan's house was cordoned off.

The bomb signal in the house of the first president of Armenia .turned out to be false: no dangerous items were found as a result of the check.

