Palestinian president meets with Israeli defense minister

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday met with Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz in the West Bank city of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During the meeting at the presidential headquarters, Gantz extended congratulations to Abbas and the Palestinian people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, WAFA reported.

Abbas explained to Gantz the importance of creating a political horizon and respecting the peace agreements signed between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization.

The Palestinian president urged Israel to stop all unilateral measures in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, "which would lead to an escalation of tension between the two sides."

Abbas added that U.S. President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories on July 13 is "warmly welcomed by the Palestinian leadership."

