30 June 2022 18:58 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday announced the appointment of Najat Rochdi of Morocco as deputy special envoy for Syria, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Rochdi succeeds Khawla Matar of Bahrain, "to whom the secretary-general expresses his gratitude for her efforts and dedication in the search for peace in Syria," the UN chief's office said in a statement.

