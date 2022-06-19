Max Verstappen takes Canadian F1 GP pole in wet

19 June 2022 19:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth round of the 2022 F1 World Championship, in a dramatic wet-but-drying qualifying session, Trend reports citing Motorsport.com.

In soaking wet conditions, Verstappen set the early pace at 1m35.830s. The times then tumbled, with George Russell (Mercedes), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Russell again, Verstappen, Alonso, Sainz and Verstappen again all taking turns at the top.

