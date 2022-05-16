By Trend

Sweden’s ruling Social Democratic Party has supported the country’s accession to NATO, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Today the Swedish Social Democratic Party took a historic decision to say yes to apply for a membership in the NATO defense alliance," she wrote on her Twitter account.

The party’s program however says that the country’s non-membership in military alliances promotes stability and security in Northern Europe.

Now, six out of eight parliamentary parties have supported the country’s membership in NATO.

According to the inter-party parliamentary report released in Sweden on May 13, the country’s membership in NATO will raise the level of security for the country. Debates on the report and on the security policy will be held in parliament on May 16. A government meeting will be held on the same day to make an official decision on the country’s application for NATO membership. According to the Svenka Dagbladet newspaper, corresponding documents may be referred to Brussels on Tuesday.

