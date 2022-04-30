By Trend

Oil prices ended mixed on Friday as traders assessed risks on the supply and the demand sides, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for June delivery lost 67 cents, or 0.6 percent, to settle at 104.69 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for June delivery increased 1.75 dollars, or 1.6 percent, to close at 109.34 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The above market reactions came after a three-day winning streak for oil futures, which saw the U.S. crude standard and Brent rise 3.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, on Thursday.

---