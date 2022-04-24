By Trend

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that India would not hesitate to act against terrorists who target the country from across the border. Speaking at a programme, where Assam-based veterans of the 1971 India-Pakistan war were felicitated, Singh said the government was working to wipe out terrorism from the country, Trend reports citing The Tribune.

“India has been successful in giving out the message that terrorism will be strongly dealt with. We will not hesitate to cross borders if the country is targeted from outside,” he maintained.

Taking a dig at a section of Opposition leaders who had questioned the Army’s role in the matter, Singh said such criticism demoralised soldiers and hurt the sentiments of people.

