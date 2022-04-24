By Trend

In an “unstinted support” to Sri Lanka which is grappling with its worst-ever economic crisis, India has extended the duration of the $ 400 million currency swap facility which had been concluded with the island nation in January, Trend reports citing The Times of India.

This was the first extension of an international debt instrument to Sri Lanka after the government on April 12 temporarily suspended debt servicing.

Meanwhile, 18 Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, including a pregnant woman, reached Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. The total number of refugees who have reached the Indian shores now stands at 60.

