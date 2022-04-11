By Trend

The EU does not recognize the legal framework of the so-called “presidential election” in Georgia’s Tskhinvali (South Ossetia), which took place on Sunday, EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell said, Trend reports via the press service of the EU Delegation to Georgia.

“We continue to support Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders and to pursue our policy of non-recognition and engagement, including through the EU Special Representative and the EU Monitoring Mission,” the statement said.

The so-called “presidential election” was held in Georgia’s Tskhinvali on April 10, 2022.

