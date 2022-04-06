By Trend

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili, will visit the EU and NATO headquarters on April 6-8, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Ilia Darchiashvili will meet with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

Georgian Minister will take part in the NATO ministerial at the invitation of the Alliance. The Foreign Ministers of NATO’s partner nations (Australia, Finland, Georgia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Sweden and Ukraine), as well as the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, will join a NATO session within the framework of the NAC Meeting.

On the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting, Ilia Darchiashvili will hold meetings with his colleague ministers.