By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have grown and 10 have decreased in price, compared to March 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,943 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 28 Iranian rial on March 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,400 55,402 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,195 45,153 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,456 4,452 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,880 4,881 1 Danish krone DKK 6,200 6,200 1 Indian rupee INR 551 551 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,839 137,846 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,121 23,121 100 Japanese yens JPY 34,456 34,400 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,365 5,365 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,230 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,630 33,647 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,286 29,285 1 South African rand ZAR 2,886 2,886 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,830 2,833 1 Russian ruble RUB 412 412 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,429 31,551 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,929 30,928 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,488 49,436 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,490 1,490 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,398 34,400 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,017 9,017 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,598 6,598 100 Thai baths THB 124,985 124,985 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,975 9,975 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,271 34,270 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,943 46,119 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,540 8,539 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,030 12,979 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,929 2,929 1 Afghan afghani AFN 476 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,681 12,684 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,564 80,560 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,232 3,232 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,969 11,974

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 276,102 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,401 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,093 rials, and the price of $1 is 241,423 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 259,000-262,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 285,000-288,000 rials.

