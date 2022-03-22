By Trend

"Red line" for Ukraine is to lose sovereignty, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with public broadcasters, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

Answering the question about what "red lines" exist, the head of state stressed: "It is impossible for us to lose sovereignty. Thousands of people died...".

He noted that in order to draw conclusions about certain compromises, one needs to know the situation from all sides.

Answering the question about who inspires him today, he replied: "Our people are number one. I am a fan of the people of Ukraine."

