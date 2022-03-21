By Trend

Turkey is making active efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Initially, it is necessary to ensure a humanitarian truce, and then a long-term ceasefire in Ukraine, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu, Trend reports.

According to him, friendly relations between Turkey and Russia are not an obstacle for Ankara on the way of upholding justice.

In certain years, there were difficult periods between Turkey and Russia in Syria and Libya, the Turkish minister reminded.

"On the issue of Ukraine, we have made active efforts to prevent the start of a hot phase of the conflict. If the fire of war is not put out, all sides will suffer," he emphasized.

The head of diplomacy said that there is progress in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and the parties are close to agreeing on the main issues. "It is important to organize a meeting of the presidents of the Russian Federation and Ukraine, either in Turkey or in any other country," Cavushoglu said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz