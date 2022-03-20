By Trend

The upcoming World Cup qualifier between Iraq and the United Arab Emirates that was to be the first official international match in Baghdad since the 2003 US-led invasion has been switched to Saudi Arabia, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Sunday’s missile attack on the northern city of Erbil prompted the switch to Riyadh for Thursday’s game, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation announced Saturday.

“Following the latest incidents in Iraq as well as the broader shifts in global security in recent weeks, a reassessment of the safety and security situation in Iraq was performed jointly by FIFA and the AFC,” the statement said.

“Based on the assessment and to ensure the highest standards of safety and security for all the stakeholders involved, it was decided that the match should be moved to a neutral venue.”

