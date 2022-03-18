By Trend

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have discussed support for Ukraine, particularly in the defense sphere, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"Continued dialogue with French President Emmanuel Macron. Discussed the support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression, especially in the defense sphere. Emphasis was put on the continuation of peaceful dialogue. We must strengthen the anti-war coalition," Zelensky posted on Twitter.

---

