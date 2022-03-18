By Trend

Turkmenistan to purchase 10,000 tons of aluminum from Tajikistan, said Charymurat Purchekov, Deputy Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports citing the State News agency of Turkmenistan.

Tajikistan’s Industry and New Technologies Ministry will deliver rolled aluminum and cast aluminum blanks under the terms of an agreement reached between the two parties during the August 2021 economic forum in Ashgabat. Tajikistan agreed to deliver 10,000 tons of aluminum to Turkmenistan each year under the terms of the agreement.

These raw materials will be used at the Nebitmash state enterprise to manufacture high-quality products required to meet the production needs of the construction and other sectors of the economy, enterprises and institutions, as well as the needs of the population.

Turkmenistan and Tajikistan have the potential for cooperation in such areas as transport, oil and gas industry, electric power industry, and agriculture.

The trade turnover between the two countries increased by 2.7 times in the first 11 months of 2021.

Earlier Daler Juma, Energy and Water Resources Minister of Tajikistan reported that Turkmenistan will increase its liquefied gas supply to Tajikistan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz