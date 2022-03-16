By Trend

Internet marketing specialist Alexander Zobov promises to launch Rossgram - the Russian alternative of Instagram with the familiar functionality on March 28, Trend reports with reference to TASS news agency.

For standard users access will be opened in April 2022, he announced in the official community of the project.

"The Russian alternative to Instagram will be launched with the usual functionality and mobile applications for Android and iOS on March 28, 2022. Access will be open for standard users in April 2022," the community description says.

Rossgram will also have additional monetization tools for users - paid access to content, a fundraising function, a referral program and others, he noted.

The social network is also working on the function of transferring data from Instagram. For a start, access will be open to top bloggers, sponsors and investors, in April - to other users who can still fill out a form on the social network website to notify about the launch of the social network.

Zobov was born and grew up in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod and studied in Russia’s St. Petersburg at the Faculty of Philology of St. Petersburg State University, his official page on VKontakte social network says.

He created his first commercial project during his studies and sold mp3 language learning CDs through his website.

The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) restricted access to Instagram in Russia on March 14, 2022.

According to the statement of the department, access to the social network is limited due to the spread of calls to commit violent acts against Russians, including military personnel.

