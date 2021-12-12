By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 6 currencies have increased and 24 have decreased in price, compared to December 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,532 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.12 Iranian rial on Dec.11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,722 55,701 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,619 45,619 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,639 4,640 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,689 4,691 1 Danish krone DKK 6,391 6,391 1 Indian rupee INR 555 555 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,340 138,486 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,610 23,620 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,041 37,048 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,386 5,386 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,014 33,048 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,556 28,548 1 South African rand ZAR 2,629 2,627 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,027 3,031 1 Russian ruble RUB 564 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,136 30,137 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,788 30,811 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,971 49,222 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,073 2,075 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,621 36,666 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,156 9,142 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,594 6,594 100 Thai baths THB 124,825 125,062 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,971 9,972 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,548 35,588 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,532 47,517 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,640 9,639 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,488 13,558 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,923 2,923 1 Afghan afghani AFN 406 406 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,667 16,699 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,719 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,403 83,469 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,718 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 12,019

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 311,854 rials, and the price of $1 is 275,557 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,831 rials, and the price of $1 is 240,192 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 274,000-277,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 310,000 - 313,000 rials.

