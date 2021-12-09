By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s automotive supplier industry exports exceeded $10.7 billion in January-November 2021, Yeni Shafak has reported.

The Uludag Automotive Industry Exporters' Association said that Turkey’s automotive supplier industry made exports to over 200 countries, as well as free zones and autonomous regions in the past 11 months of 2021, the report added.

The sub-industry exports, which were $8.4 billion in January-November 2020, increased by 27.5 percent and rose to over $10 billion for the same period in 2021.

During the mentioned period, 40.8 percent ($26.3bn) of the total automotive industry sales consisted of sub-industry products.

As a main importer of the Turkish automotive industry products, Germany ranked first in the list among the other countries.

During 11 months of 2021, the sub-industry exports to Germany increased by 33.85 percent compared to the same period of 2020. The sub-industry exports to Germany, which was $1.8 billion in January-November 2020, grew to $2.5 billion in the same period of 2021. Approximately one-fourth of the 11-month sub-industry exports were made to Germany.

With 42.27-percent growth, Italy ranked second on the list. During 11 months of 2020, over $507 million of sub-industry exports were made to Italy, while $722 million of products were sold in the same of 2021.

Sub-industry exports to the U.S., which ranks third in the list, increased by 38.15 percent and reached $646 million from $468 million compared to the previous year.

During the mentioned period, France ranked fourth with $580 million, Russia fifth with $568 million, the United Kingdom sixth with $567 million, Spain seventh with $472 million, Poland eighth with $413, Romania ninth with $318 million and Belgium 10th with $316 million in exports.

