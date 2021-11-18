By Trend

The proposals of the Russian Ministry of Defense on the beginning of the preparatory stage of demarcation and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border are acceptable to Yerevan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting, Trend reports on Nov. 18 with reference to TASS.

"Since May, Russia has submitted three proposals on the demarcation and delimitation of the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. All three proposals were acceptable to us. After my statement yesterday, the Russian Ministry of Defense made proposals on the preparatory stage of demarcation and delimitation. I want to reaffirm that these proposals are acceptable to us," Pashinyan noted and instructed the head of the Armenian Defense Ministry Suren Papikyan to clarify the details with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

