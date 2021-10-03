By Trend

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan reached 178,740 after registration of 60 new cases on Sunday, according to data of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Meanwhile, 86 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 173,471.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,607, no new fatalities were recorded over the past day.

Currently, 436 patients with coronavirus are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country and 743 patients are being treated at home.

