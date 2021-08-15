By Trend

Iran's aluminum ingots production increased by 26.3 percent during the first four months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through July 22, 2021), compared to the same period last Iranian year, Trend reports citing Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

According to the report, four Iranian aluminum companies produced 175,000 tons of aluminum ingots within the four months. This figure was 139,000 tons in the same period last Iranian year.

"So, the Iranian Aluminum Company produced about 61,300 tons of aluminum ingots, Al-Mahdi Aluminum Company – 52,800 tons, South Aluminum Corporation (SALCO) – 48,400 tons, and Iran Alumina Company – 12,700 tons during the 4 months," the report said.

In addition, the Iran Alumina Company produced 75,300 tons of alumina powder in the four months. As well as the company produced 338,000 tons of bauxite during the mentioned period, which is an increase of 41 percent compared to the same period last Iranian year. So, the bauxite production was 240,000 tons over the same period last Iranian year.

