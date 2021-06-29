By Trend

IFC has appointed Ivana Fernandes Duarte as its new Regional Manager for the South Caucasus, Trend reports citing the IFC.

Based in Tbilisi, she will be overseeing operations in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia.

Ivana Fernandes Duarte succeeds Jan van Bilsen, who was appointed as the IFC Country Manager in Western Europe, and Jesper Kjaer, IFC’s Head of Operations, Europe and Central Asia, who has been the Acting Regional Manager for the past few months.

Duarte, a Slovak Republic national, is joining IFC with over 20 years of experience in international finance. She has served in various positions at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Citigroup. In those roles, she particularly focused on private infrastructure development and financing as well as across the sectors country management. Prior to development finance, she worked in investment banking with expertise in project finance and emerging markets.

Fernandes Duarte started her career in the Office of the Prime Minister of Slovakia. She holds an MBA from the IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain, and a Master’s in Economics from the University of Economics in Slovakia.

Fernandes Duarte, IFC’s new Regional Manager for the South Caucasus, said: “While the pandemic has set back growth prospects, the role of the private sector in the recovery phase will be critical. In the current situation, IFC’s priority in the South Caucasus will be to help with green, sustainable recovery, with an emphasis on addressing climate change, digitalization, and capital markets development. We also plan to get involved early on in the project-development cycle to support reform efforts aimed at creating markets and investment opportunities.”

IFC—a member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets.

