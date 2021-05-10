By Trend

The National Assembly (Parliament) of Armenia will reconsider the issue of electing a new prime minister at a special meeting on May 10, Trend reports citing the Russian media.

For the first time, at a special meeting that took place on May 3, Armenian MPs didn’t vote for Nikol Pashinyan's candidacy for the post of prime minister in order to hold early parliamentary elections in the country.

If the parliamentarians do not elect a new prime minister this time, then the legislative body of the country will be dissolved, and President Armen Sargsyan will set the date for new elections, which, as Pashinyan said earlier, will be held on June 20.

