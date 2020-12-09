By Trend

A meeting of the India-Nepal Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) on Trade and Transit was held on Monday, during which both sides reviewed the progress made on wide-ranging bilateral agenda including review of treaties of trade and transit, stated the Indian embassy here.

The virtual meeting was led by commerce secretaries of both countries. The IGC is the apex bilateral mechanism to review and set the way forward for further enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties.

"Anup Wadhawan, Commerce Secretary, Government of India was accompanied by the Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra and a 15 member delegation drawn from various Ministries and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, while his counterpart, Baikuntha Aryal, Secretary (Commerce & Supplies) of Nepal was assisted by representatives of various Ministries and Departments of Government of Nepal," the embassy statement read.

According to the Indian embassy, the meeting concluded with both sides reviewing progress made on the development of trade infrastructure as well as investment promotions including the new proposal of development of cross-border economic zones and holding meeting of Joint Business Forum.

During the meeting, both commerce secretaries noted with appreciation that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there was "smooth and unimpeded" trade and commercial cargo movement by trucks across the land border with support and facilitation of both the government, the embassy said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz