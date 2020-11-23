By Trend

On 20 November 2020, the 14th round of Uzbek-Indian political consultations in the format of a video conference was held. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The delegation of the Republic of Uzbekistan was headed by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Farkhod Arziev, the delegation of the Republic of India - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vikas Svarup.

During the negotiations, the state and prospects for the development of Uzbek-Indian multifaceted relations were discussed, the schedule, agenda and organizational aspects of upcoming joint events at various levels were considered.

The parties noted with satisfaction that the visits of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to India in 2018 and 2019 and the agreements reached during the negotiations at the highest level made it possible to bring the strategic partnership between the two states to a qualitatively new level.

An exchange of views took place on issues of interaction within the UN, SCO and other multilateral structures, ensuring regional security and stability.

The Indian side expressed support for the initiatives of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, voiced within the framework of the UN and SCO.

The role of the ministerial dialogue "India - Central Asia" with the participation of Afghanistan in the intensification and improvement of mechanisms of interregional cooperation was emphasized.

Particular attention is paid to issues of further development of trade and economic cooperation, which has shown significant growth in recent years.

The ways of increasing investment interaction and attracting advanced technologies in the creation of new modern industries in various sectors of the economy of Uzbekistan are considered.

It was stated that the establishment of direct business cooperation between the regions of Uzbekistan and India will make it possible to establish direct contact between the business circles of the two countries, to intensify the implementation of joint projects.

The current level of cooperation in the fields of tourism, education, technology, sports, healthcare and personnel training was considered separately.

The parties welcomed the opening of branches of Amity and Sharda universities in Uzbekistan, confirmed their mutual interest in expanding ties in this area by opening branches of other universities and joint departments in specialized higher educational institutions of our country. An agreement was reached on further deepening cultural dialogue, including through the holding of Days of Culture in both countries.

