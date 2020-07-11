By Trend

As many as 2,397 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were detected in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Sadat Lari, 188 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

The spokesperson added that the condition of 3,338 people is critical.

The official said that situation is dire in Khuzestan, Hormozgan, North Khorasan, East Azerbaijan and Razavi Khorasan provinces.

So far, more than 1.94 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 255,100 people have been infected 12,635 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 217,600 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread of coronavirus. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz