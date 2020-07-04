By Trend

Export of chemical products from Turkey to Uzbekistan dropped by 7.67 percent from January 2020 through April 2020, making up $67.8 million, Trend reports citing the Turkish Trade Ministry.

In April 2020, the export of Turkish chemicals to Uzbekistan dropped by 39.81 percent compared to the same month of 2019, amounting to $11.7 million.

Meanwhile, Turkey's export of chemical products to the world markets made up $6 billion from January through April 2020, which is 10.9 percent less compared to the same period of 2019.

Turkey's export of chemical products to world markets amounted to 11.7 percent of the country’s total export from January through April 2020.

According to the ministry, in April 2020, Turkey's export of chemical products to world markets amounted to slightly over $1.2 billion, which is 27.3 percent less compared to the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, Turkey's export of chemical products made up 14.3 percent of the country’s total export.

From April 2019 through April 2020, Turkey's export of chemical products to world markets amounted to $19.8 billion.

From January through March 2020, Turkey’s export of chemical products to world markets dropped by 5.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019, and amounted to $4.7 billion.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s export of chemical products amounted to 11.1 percent of the country's total export.

In 1Q2020, Turkey’s trade turnover exceeded $98.4 billion.

From March 2019 through March 2020, Turkey exported chemical products in the amount of $20.3 billion.

