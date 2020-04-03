By Trend

Iran plans to facilitate the release of 4 million tons of necessary goods stored at customs, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

"There are currently around 4 million tons of basic goods in the customs, so we should implement necessary measures to release them," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"The Central Bank of Iran and the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade are to announce a corresponding decision to owners of the imported goods," the head of state said adding that appropriate decisions were made over shipping goods to the country.

He expressed hope that 4 million tons of goods are to be imported in the coming days.

"There are necessary goods and equipment stored at the customs that have been imported for production in the country. The Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has issued the list of goods that are to be released, while the Central Bank of Iran has developed a procedure to unload goods at ports," Rouhani said.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, the country has sufficient reserves of foreign currency for purchasing medical and basic goods, he said.

"The issue of buying wheat for producing bread has been discussed and decisions were made over import. The Foreign Ministry is expected to implement measures to provide needed foreign currency resources and develop economic ties with neighbor countries based on the framework of health protocols," the president noted.

"People's health is important although fighting poverty is also a priority; therefore, good decisions have been made about the issue. They will be finalized and announced on Sunday," he said.

