By Trend

Three new cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in Georgia bringing the total number of infected people to 103, Trend reports citing 1TV.ge.

The information was recently updated on a special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

According to the official data, 20 patients have fully recovered from the virus. There are 5114 people remaining in quarantine and 263 — in inpatient care.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz