By Trend

Iran President Hassan Rouhan talked the year's results on the eve of Nowruz, Trend reports citing IRNA.

It is a pity that some of our loved ones are not among us during this Nowruz, the president said.

Rouhani added that due to the bitter incidents during the past 12 months including Ukrainian plane crash, assassination of against Gen. Soleimani and the coronavirus outbreak, people lost their loved ones.

The head of state stressed that the country economy has been under pressure in past two years.

“In May 2019, the worst pressure was put on people, the economy and the oil,” he said. “While causing problems, this situation has created great opportunities. For the first time in Iranian history, we were able to operate the budget independent of the oil.”

“In the past year [started on March 21, 2019], despite all the pressures, we managed to relatively stabilize our economy," said the president adding that the point-to-point inflation decreased by 27 percent from 52 percent to 25.

“Statistics showed positive economic growth in first nine months of the year, and we did not allow delays in payment of salaries and pensions this year," said Rouhani.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz