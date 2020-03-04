By Trend

Eurogas fully supports the target for carbon neutrality by 2050 in the EU, this can only be achieved with the establishment of a serious framework for the decarbonisation of gas,Trend reports citing Eurogas Secretary General, James Watson.

He made the remarks ahead of presentation of the EU climate law.

The European Union has decided to make its goal of reaching climate-neutrality by 2050 irreversible and legally-binding for all member states under the first EU-wide climate law.

“Decarbonising the energy system is an opportunity for the EU, it gives Europe a chance to create jobs and wealth for European citizens, as long as we create a market for decarbonised gas,” said Watson.

He went on to add that an incredible plan for scaling all decarbonisation options, including natural, renewable and decarbonised gas and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies, is integral to successfully delivering on the Climate Law.

“This law should pave the way for a binding EU-level target for renewable and decarbonised gas,” added Watson.

Europe is home to pioneers in low-carbon technologies in the gas sector: electrolysers produce hydrogen, anaerobic digestors generate biogas, European companies manufacture LNG engines for ships, pyrolysis equipment and CCS components.

“Maintaining Europe’s leadership in these technologies will innovate businesses, increase the level of public support for our climate ambitions and secure high quality non-seasonal jobs for Europeans. The EU has a natural advantage for this dimension of the energy transition in gaseous fuels and should not squander this opportunity, as has happened with other sectors in the past,” he concluded.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz