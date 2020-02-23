By Trend

Voter turnout in the 11th parliamentary elections and the 5th regular elections of the Expert Council in Iran stood at 42 percent, Iran’s Minister of Internal Affairs Abdolreza Rahmani said during the press conference, Trend reports.

He noted that a total of 24,512,404 people took part in the elections, with 48 percent being women and 52 percent being men.

Rahmani added that 2.93 million people participated in the voting for the first time.

As many as 5,233 people were running for MP seats, while 53 people were running for the Expert Council member seat, he said.

Iran held the 11th parliamentary elections and the 5th regular elections of the Expert Council on Feb. 21.

Some 16,033 people got registered as candidates for the parliamentary elections in Iran. Later some 30 percent of the candidates got disqualified by Iran's Guardian Council.

The elections were held in 208 constituencies and 54,000 polling stations, where the passports are being stamped.

Parliamentary candidates in Iran are usually aligned with reformists or conservatives, also referred to as "principlists".

These are the two main political currents.

The conservatives are traditionally seen as supportive of greater state intervention, socially and economically, and most of them did not support the nuclear deal and negotiations with the US.

On the other hand, reformists pushed for the nuclear deal and are seen to be supportive of a more open-market economy.

