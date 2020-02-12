By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received newly appointed EU ambassador to Turkmenistan Diego Ruiz Alonso, who delivered his credentials, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen government.

The sides stressed ensuring of energy security, diversification of supply of energy resources to the world markets among the priority aspects of cooperation.

The diplomat said that the EU hopes for effective cooperation with Turkmenistan.

At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the aspects of enhancing partnership in a number of key spheres, including political, economic, legal, humanitarian and environmental spheres.

During the conversation, the sides confirmed a mutual intention to strengthen effective partnership in such strategic spheres as environmental protection, adaptation to the climate change, diversification and digitalization of the economy, private sector support, water resources management, democratization of society, ensuring of human rights, investments in youth affairs and others.

Special attention was paid to the formation of new international transport routes on the Eurasian continent as a result of globalization of the world economy.

Turkmenistan and the EU regularly discuss big projects in the field of development of transport systems and regional energy infrastructure, the report said.

In particular, at this stage, a draft legal framework agreement on further gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Europe is being prepared.

The interested sides previously stressed that the project of laying a 300-kilometer gas pipeline along the bottom of the Caspian Sea to the shores of Azerbaijan is optimal for this task. The Turkmen fuel may be further supplied to Turkey, which borders with the European countries.

---

