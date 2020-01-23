By Trend

Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan and German Deutsche Bahn signed a memorandum of cooperation for the development of Uzbekistan Railways, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The memorandum was signed following the meeting of First Deputy Minister of Transport Ilkhom Mahkamov with the delegation of the Deutsche Bahn company led by Regional director for Eastern Europe, Russia and the CIS Vincent van Houten.

The document envisages exchange of experience in the development of cargo and passenger transportation as well as transit and logistics potential, the ministry said.

Uzbekistan Railways was established in 1994 after leaving the Central Asian Railway and is 100% state-owned.

The total length of railways in the country is 4,100 kilometers. The railway of Uzbekistan accounts for about 60 percent of cargo turnover within the country and almost 80 percent of the total volume of export and import cargo transportation.

Deutsche Bahn is the largest railway operator and infrastructure owner in Europe. Deutsche Bahn was the largest railway company in the world by revenues in 2015. It carried 4.6 billion passengers in 2017.

---

