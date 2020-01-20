By Trend

The rates of 18 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 14 currencies have decreased on Jan. 20, compared to the rates on Jan. 18, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,601 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial on Jan. 20 Iranian rial on Jan. 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,614 54,667 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,386 43,412 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,415 4,413 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,721 4,714 1 Danish krone DKK 6,236 6,234 1 Indian rupee INR 592 592 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,151 138,419 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,168 27,155 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,118 38,129 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,407 5,407 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,142 32,149 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,808 27,776 1 South African rand ZAR 2,908 2,905 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,124 7,131 1 Russian ruble RUB 683 683 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,522 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,908 28,875 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1.00





























1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,185 31,147 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,476 49,539 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,317 2,318 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 29 29 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,779 36,777 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,001 30,002 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,132 6,123 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 138,198 138,091 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,353 10,357 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,281 36,164 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 46,601 46,564 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,143 11,102 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,635 14,635 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,079 3,077 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,782 19,812 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,541 82,487 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,332 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 146,637 rials, and the price of $1 is 130,441 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 124,773 rials, and the price of $1 is 118,885 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 129,000-132,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 144,000-147,000 rials.