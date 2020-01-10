By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Although a month has passed since the high-profile, non-combat death of Armenian soldier Arthur Adjamyan, there has not been a fair investigation into the death.

The soldier’s death had created much controversy in the Armenian society. Relatives of Arthur Adjamyan, who died in unclear circumstances on December 2, had rallied outside the government building to demand a fair investigation of Adjamyan’s death.

Relatives indicated that traces of physical abuse were found on the soldier’s body, a statement that was ingroned by the investigators. In particular, they accused Andranik Kocharian, chairman of the parliament’s standing committee on defence and security, of neglecting Adjamyan’s case.

Pashinyan had to receive the protesters who blocked the road and chanted slogans, demanding that Prime Minister receives them.

Confining himself to a formal expression of condolences, Pashinyan traditionally promised that an objective investigation would be conducted.

Moreover, Pashinyan made a controversial statement on December 26, saying that "often incidents in the army are the result of poor education." He believes, many males are guided by “criminal values” in the army. Indeed, the genesis of the Armenian army is precisely criminal: it was built on the basis of spontaneous detachments of militants, often led by criminal authorities.

In addition, historian Aghasi Tadevosyan stated in the National Assembly of Armenia on December 20 that the level of criminalization in Armenian schools is just off the charts - out of 11 participants, 8 have admitted that they have knives.

However, all this does not justify the actions of those who do not investigate the soldier’s case properly.

The task of the defence minister and prime minister of any country is to build an army where the soldiers would come with a clear understanding of why they came there, would have a sense of respect for their comrades-in-arms, with whom they serve a common goal, and would know that in difficult times their homeland would not abandon them.

However, apparently in Armenia there are no such concepts.

