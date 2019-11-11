By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Tajikistan and Switzerland have signed memorandums of understanding on commerce, trade and tourism.

The agreements were signed during Tajik President Emomali Rahmon’s official visit to Switzerland on November 8 where the president met with representatives of the business community and top managers of leading Swiss companies.

The following three new documents on cooperation were signed during the meeting:

– MoU on cooperation between the Union of Chambers of Commerce of Switzerland and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan.

– MoU on cooperation between the Swiss Hospitality Marketing Association and the Committee on Tourism Development under the Government of Tajikistan in the field of tourism.

– MoU on cooperation between the Switzerland Glencore International AG and the Tajik Aluminium Company (TALCO) on mutual transfer of goods and products in the amount of $1.3 billion.

The meeting participants discussed the current state and development prospects of the Tajik-Swiss trade and economic relations and focused on economic opportunities in Tajikistan.

While presenting a wide range of opportunities for the development of cooperation and the implementation of investment projects in Tajikistan, President Emomali Rahmon noted the meeting as an important step towards establishing mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

As part of its long-term national development strategies, Tajikistan implements many cost-effective programs, the implementation of which requires greater investment attraction.

In this regard, various projects in the areas of health care, economy, water and energy resources, as well as the development of civil society institutions in Tajikistan are funded by the relevant agencies of Switzerland.

Closing the meeting, President Emomali Rahmon expressed his confidence that the development and expansion of cooperation in various fields and utilization of available opportunity resources will be beneficial for the people of both countries.

The Swiss business and investor circles were invited to visit Tajikistan to familiarize themselves with opportunities, to establish close mutually beneficial cooperation and to participate in the implementation of projects that bring great economic benefits.

President Emomali Rahmon proposed to establish the Tajik-Swiss Business Council and to hold its first meeting in the city of Dushanbe in 2020.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz