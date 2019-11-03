By Trend

Iran's Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei ruled out on Sunday Tehran's talks with Washington, adding that the Middle Eastern nation wouldn't yield to the US pressure, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"One way to block America's influence is to ban any talks with America. It means Iran will not yield to America's pressure. Those who believe that negotiations with the enemy will solve our problems are 100% wrong," Khamenei was quoted by state TV as saying.

Earlier this week, the Iranian supreme leader claimed that mass protests in the Middle East, namely in Iraq and Lebanon, were inspired by Washington and Arab states.

