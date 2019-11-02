By Trend

The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen announced on Friday evening the conclusion of the first working session of the 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee, saying a smaller group will stay here for further discussions, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, the UN Envoy recalled that when the Committee was formally launched on October 30 at Geneva's Palais des Nations, the historic opening ceremony took place "in a dignified and forward-looking manner."

"This ceremony was a sign of hope for all Syrians that it might be possible to begin a new chapter for Syria," said the UN Envoy in the statement.

The Constitutional Committee Large Body of 150 members met on October 31 and November 1 in working sessions under the chairmanship of the two co-chairs, and all Committee members were invited to make opening statements offering initial ideas on constitutional issues and suggestions for the smaller drafting body, he said.

He added that the Committee has adopted by consensus a Code of Conduct for Members of the Constitutional Committee and Initial Procedural Practices of the Co-Chairs.

The Special Envoy confirmed in the statement that the Constitutional Committee will continue its work in Geneva next week when a Small Body of 45 members begins its first working sessions on November 4.

On Friday the Office of the UN Special Envoy for Syria also released the names of the members of the Small Body who will continue their work in Geneva next week.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee made up of opposition, civil society and government delegations - each with 50 members -- was officially launched here on Wednesday.

---

