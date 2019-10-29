By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Uzbekistan's GDP at current prices made up 361.85 trillion soums ($38.2 billion) in January-September 2019, State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan said. It is a 5.7-percent-increase compared with the same period in 2018.

At the same time, the GDP deflator index in relation to January-September 2018 prices made up 118.0 percent.

GDP per capita made up 10.8 million soums ($1.1 million), which means an increase by 3.7 percent.

The economic growth rates for January-September 2019 are the result of positive dynamics in the main sectors of the economy. Gross value added created by all sectors of the economy made up 90.9 percent of total GDP and increased by 5.7 percent (contribution to GDP growth - 5.0 percent). Net taxes on products in the structure of GDP made up 9.1 percent and showed an increase of 5.6 percent (contribution to GDP growth - 0.7 percent).

Agriculture, forestry and fisheries showed a positive growth rate of 2.4 percent. The contribution of this industry to GDP growth was 0.6 percent.

The positive dynamics in agriculture, forestry and fisheries is associated with an increase in crop production by 2.4 percent and livestock by 2.5 percent.

Positive dynamics in this industry was ensured due to the growth of value added taxes of the mining industry and quarrying by 1.9 percent, manufacturing - by 8.9 percent and other industries - by 1.6 percent.

In January-September 2019, the GDP deflator index was 118.0 percent relative to prices of the same period in 2018. The highest values of deflator indices in the structure of GDP were recorded in industry - 137.6 percent and other services - 124.7 percent.

Deflator indices below the national average were observed in agriculture, forestry and fisheries - 112.1 percent, construction - 113.4 percent, trade, accommodation and food services - 113.8 percent, transportation and storage, information and communication - 110,1 percent and in net taxes on products - 92.8 percent.

ADB forecasts GDP growth in Uzbekistan at 5.2 percent in 2019.

