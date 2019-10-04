By Trend

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Shane Rosenthal as its new Country Director for Georgia, Trend reports via the ADB.

He joined ADB’s Georgia Resident Mission on September 25.

Rosenthal will handle ADB’s operations in Georgia, manage ADB’s relationship with the government and stakeholders, and oversee the implementation of ADB’s recently approved Country Partnership Strategy of 2019–2023.

The strategy aims to support the Government of Georgia’s overall development strategy to increase productivity and reduce poverty through closer economic integration with its neighbors and the rest of the world.

“I am delighted to be in Georgia. ADB’s partnership with Georgia is transforming in ways that suit the needs of a rapidly growing upper middle-income country. This includes financing and know-how for investments to underpin regional connectivity, close the skills gap, and make urban areas thrive. Closer engagement with the private sector clients is the key”, said Rosenthal.

The ADB has supported Georgia since 2007 and is one of the country’s largest multilateral development partners. Sovereign and no sovereign loans to Georgia to date total about $2.8 billion.

