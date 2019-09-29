By Trend

Turkey is aimed at strengthening relations with Turkmenistan in all spheres, Trend reports referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s letter sent to Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov.

“I wish the current fraternal and friendly relations based on a common language, religion, culture, history and values ​​to further strengthen in all spheres,” the letter.

President Erdogan stressed that while putting forward important initiatives, Turkmenistan has been ensuring the well-being and prosperity of its citizens and supporting regional stability since gaining sovereignty.

Turkey is one of the biggest trading partners of Turkmenistan. About 600 Turkish companies operating in the field of trade, investment, construction, energy, transport, communications, textile and processing industries have been registered.

Turkmenistan exports the products of textile, fuel and energy, chemical, agricultural industries. Metal and metal products, household goods, equipment, building materials, electrical engineering, chemicals and light industry products, food, vehicles, medicines are supplied from Turkey to Turkmenistan.

At the same time, Ashgabat and Ankara are aimed at expanding energy cooperation. Turkey declares its readiness to contribute to the issue of supplying the Caspian energy resources to Europe through its territory, one of the options is along the bottom of the Caspian Sea through Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz