The First Dialogue of the Energy Ministers of the member-states of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) and the Central Asia Energy Investment Forum 2019 are being held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, on September 20-21, Trend reports on Sept. 20.

The event is organized by the Uzbek government together with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) under the auspices of CAREC.

The Central Asia Energy Investment Forum 2019 opened on September 20 with a welcoming speech and a presentation entitled “Investment Barriers in Central Asia: Bringing Business to Energy Markets in Transition”.

The program of the first day of the forum included the presentations and discussions, during which the issues of reforms in the energy sector as a catalyst for creating optimal conditions for investments were considered.

The moderated podium discussions with the participation of CAREC energy ministers, as well as meetings in the B-2-B format were also held.

The issue of making the energy transition (transition to alternative energy sources) a profitable business in Central Asia will be considered on the second day of the forum, September 21.

The ADB Energy Sector Group and the German Energy Agency will deliver speeches on the topic. Then a panel discussion will be held with the participation of members of the management of PowerChina International Group Limited, KB Global Investments and ACWA.

The issue on balancing risks and revenues in the transition period are planned to be discussed. The presentations will be made by members of the ADB management and the Secretariat of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

Lawyers, bankers, representatives of international financial organizations, insurance companies and governments will be involved in the podium discussions. Members of the management of Bayat Group, Ghazanfar Group, Samruk-Energy, Sapphire Group and Kazakhstan Energy Exchange will share their views.

During the second day of the forum, regional startups and innovative business models in the energy sector will be considered, and representatives of the management of Power Ledger and Next Kraftwerke GmbH will deliver speeches on the topic.

Then the presentations of regional startups in the TedTalk format, the voting and an award ceremony of the authors of the best startups will be held.

Furthermore, the participants will discuss common regional methods and procedures for doing business. The representatives of various chambers of commerce and entrepreneurs will share their experience.

The CAREC program was created upon ADB’s initiative in 2001. It is a partnership of 11 countries and development partners working together to promote development through cooperation, leading to accelerated economic growth and poverty reduction. The CAREC member-states are Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

