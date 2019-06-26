Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has transferred his powers to Vice-President Fuat Oktay, Trend reports referring to Turkey’s Resmi Gazete (Official Newspaper).

Reportedly, Erdogan transferred the presidential powers in connection with a trip to Japan. The G20 summit will be held in Japan’s Osaka city on June 28-29.

President Erdogan has recently transferred his powers on June 14, 2019 in connection with his trip to Tajikistan to attend the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Japan will host the forum for the first time. Besides the G20 countries, namely, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UK, the US, the EU and Japan, the representatives of such countries as Spain, Singapore, Thailand, Egypt, Senegal, Chile, Vietnam, the Netherlands, as well as such international organizations as the United Nations, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organization, etc. will attend the forum.