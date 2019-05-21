By Trend

A meeting with Natia Natsvlishvili, Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Turkmenistan, was held at the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET), Trend reports referring to UIET.

The meeting participants named interaction on the development of services in the Awaza tourist zone as well as on the introduction of digital technologies as promising areas of cooperation. They also discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation for implementation of UNDP projects, and the “smart-city” project in particular, according to the source.

International cooperation and the development of partnerships of UIET with leading international organizations and banking structures and business communities of different countries were among the topics of particular interest.

In the beginning of this year, Turkmenistan started the implementation of the Digital Economy Development Concept, which is designed for the period up to 2025.

The project consists of a roadmap for technological transformation in all industries and their state management, the formation of a knowledge economy based on the country's resource and production potential.

The concept is aimed at the growth of business and investment activity, the introduction of advanced methods of state management, and the creation of new workplaces.

Turkmenistan is promoting development in areas of telemedicine, online education, distance learning and e-government tools in the country. Digitization of economic, industrial, and managerial processes will allow creating "smart cities”.

