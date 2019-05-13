By Trend

Turkey began its largest naval exercises yet, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

It is reported that naval exercises will be held under the name "Denizkurdu-2019".

Some 131 ships, along with 57 aircraft and 33 helicopters, will participate in naval exercises, which will take place simultaneously in the Black and Aegean Seas and in the western part of the Mediterranean.

The exercises will continue until May 25, 2019.

