By Trend

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia for the glorification of fascism, reads the report of the Russian Foreign Ministry "On the situation with the glorification of Nazism, the spread of neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to the escalation of modern forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance", Trend reports.

In particular, the document notes that the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia took steps to perpetuate the memory of the Nazi criminal Garegin Nzhdeh, who worked closely with the Third Reich.

The report also highlights the activities of the well-known extremist group Sasna Tsrer, which was registered in the autumn of 2018 as a political party.

"The Sasna Tsrer ideology is based on the refusal to recognize the Republic of Armenia as an 'outcome of a criminal Russian-Turkish conspiracy' (Moscow Treaty of 1921) and struggle for the 'creation of a new state'. The stated goals of the party are 'the creation of a new Armenia', including both the current territory of the country and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the unification of Armenians living outside their homeland through a national referendum," the report reads.

The program of the party emphasizes the task of restoring the rights allegedly 'violated by Russian colonialism' and returning 'Armenian authority to Nakhchivan and west of the Akhuryan river'.

"In July 2016, supporters of this party carried out an armed seizure of a police station in Yerevan, during which two policemen were killed. In the parliamentary elections in December 2018, the party gathered 1.82 percent of the votes," the report further noted.

As noted, cases of racism and xenophobia were recorded in Armenia and cases of hostility by the Armenian population towards visitors from Iran and India are also periodically revealed.

"In late 2018, Arman Tatoyan, a human rights defender of the Republic of Armenia, stated that the use of the internet for spreading xenophobic attitudes in Armenia had become more frequent, motivating it with the aggravation of the internal political situation in the country on the threshold of parliamentary elections," the report said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz