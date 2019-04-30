By Trend

The weighted average dollar rate at the afternoon session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on April 30, 2019 amounted to 381,13 tenge, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

Compared to the KASE morning session on April 29, 2019 (one dollar equaled 381.90 tenge), Kazakhstan’s national currency has grown in price by 0.77 tenge against US dollar.

KASE reports that at the morning trades in US dollars the minimum rate reached 381 tenge per dollar, while the maximum rate amounted to 381.22 tenge and the closing rate totaled 381.05 tenge.

The volume of trading in US currency amounted to $58,400 million and the number of currency transactions reached 126.

In the exchange offices of the Nur-Sultan city (former Astana), the maximum selling rate of dollar is 382 tenge, while in Almaty it is 382.1 tenge.

The official exchange rate set by the National Bank as of April 30 is 381.94 tenge per one dollar.

