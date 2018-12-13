By Trend

At the Dec. 3-7 trade week at the Uzbek Commodity Exchange (UZEX), transactions worth 703.8 billion soums were carried out, the press service of the exchange said.

The exchange trading dropped from 695.8 billion soums to 599.6 billion soums. In the sales, construction materials held the first place with a share of 18.2 percent. Oil products ranked second with a share of 15.9 percent, followed by fodder with 13.1 percent, as well as cotton fiber with nine percent.

The currency trading site of the exchange sold local goods worth almost $928,700. A significant part of the deals fell on cotton fiber (94 percent) followed by polyethylene with six percent.

Over the past period, 629 car plates were sold through online auctions. The total amount of sold license plates exceeded 2.6 billion soums.

(8312.64 UZS = 1 USD on Dec. 13)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz